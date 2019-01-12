Studies consistently link self-esteem and happiness. Your children can’t have one without the other. It’s something we know intuitively, and it turns many of us into overzealous cheerleaders.

The danger, if this is the only kind of praise a child hears, is that he will think he needs to achieve to win your approval. He will become afraid that if he doesn’t succeed, he will fall off the pedestal and his parents won’t love him anymore.