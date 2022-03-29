By Henry Uche

Experts in the digital space have affirmed that every sector of Nigerian economy needs at least a 5 to 10 years substantial investment budget plan to transform Nigerian economy using digital technologies as other developed countries have done. This was the position of digital experts, economists and ICT professionals at a digital summit held in Lagos by the Chief Information Officer (CIO) club.

According to the Head-Clients Technology (financial services & industry) for Microsoft Africa, Mr. Wole Odeleye, despite the huge financial requirement to fully explore digitisation, there are other cost implications and risks involved.

“The benefits of full digitalisation are that it would lead to better customers experience, data -based insight, encourage collaboration, updated knowledge and skills sets, while the costs are but limited to: mergers and acquisitions, partnership, divestment and restructuring,”

Odeleye listed the risks associated with digitalisation to include, ineffective digital transformation premises, missing the skills for products deployment, attempting to transform alone, not having digital transfer experts and mentors, and not proving the value from the start and more which can squash the goal of moving digitally.

He added that if Nigeria must journey to the cloud, it must define its socio-economic culture, show readiness, define cloud fit for the purpose, set priorities and be ready to manage change, noting that life in the Cloud was all about optimisation, modernisation, agility, flexibility and intelligence.

According to him, looking at the future of a digital transformation of any economy, one need to set one’s mind on hybrid working and connectedness, metaverse, internet of things, responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data democratisation, Citizen developer, cloud optimisation, end to end security, intelligence infrastructure and support among others.