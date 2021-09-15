From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Secretary to Rivers State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo, has implored leaders of community associations in the state to monitor ongoing projects in their communities to ensure that the safety of the contracting firm was not compromised.

Danagogo made this assertion when the leaders of Nyemoni Awome Ogbo of Abonnema, a socio-cultural group, paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt.

Speaking on the ongoing Trans-Kalabari road project, Danagogo noted that the governor’s determination to deliver the first phase of the road in 14 months is unshakable as it was cash-backed.

‘This is a crucial project to the development of Kalabari Kingdom. Every right-thinking Kalabari person must condemn and avoid anything that will cause delays to the project delivery. What the Governor (Nyesom Wike) is doing for us is unprecedented in the annals of the history of governance in this state,’ he said.

‘As Kalabari people, we must condemn every gang-up to sabotage the development of the Trans-Kalabari road project. This road project is being executed to transform our communities and this government is doing it for us.

‘If our own people either by acts or omission are trying to sabotage this developmental effort, then, you must be proactive in condemning it and stopping them. You must, as leaders, commend what deserves commendation, and condemn what deserves condemnation.

The SSG further condemned the recent kidnap of a staff of the contracting company and particularly noted with dismay the sad comments made by the notorious Kalabari group whose founder/leader is a known kidnapper and illegal bunkerer who owes Kalabari and Rivers State explanation and apology for several kidnappings, including the kidnap of the wife of the late High Chief Lulu Briggs.

He urged Kalabari leaders not to allow people without a meaningful source of livelihood or good intentions to speak on behalf of the people.

Earlier, the former President of Nyemoni Awome Ogbo of Abonnema, Prof Adaye Orugbani, said the visit was to serve as an opportunity for the association to express its appreciation to Governor Nyesom Wike for his benevolence and love for the people of the Kalabari Kingdom and Akuku Toru local government area in particular.

‘We are here to thank the governor through the SSG, for the immense developmental projects in our community. These projects are crucial to the development of our community, particularly the Ring Road. In record time, he commenced and completed the project.

‘As an island, it used to be difficult to access Abonnema Town. But, today, we have easy access in and out of the town because of the ring road. As an island community, the land is scarce and expensive. But, the sand-filling projects of 52 hectares of land also awarded by Governor Wike will provide us with more land for other developmental projects and expansion,’ Prof Orugbani said.

He added that the ongoing Trans-Kalabari road project is a goldmine that all sons and daughters of the Kalabari kingdom should be happy about.

