From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Pained by the unbridled escalation of insecurity and public safety that result in killings, burning of public facilities, and private property, concerned civil society organisations (CSOs) have called on South East leaders to act now to secure the zone.

Commending the leaders for the decisions they took at their last meeting in Enugu on insecurity, the CSOs said now was the time for real action to be taken if they were interested in protecting the region.

They said peace, security and public safety were the primary responsibilities of every government all over the world, just as in a democracy, free, fair, credible, and peaceful elections were the foundations for the emergence of legitimate leadership.

The CSOs, however, regretted that “unfortunately, these elements of democracy, good governance, and sustainable development are being threatened in the South East of Nigeria, particularly, in Anambra State with the rising insecurity and ‘no election’ campaign by agitating groups, and this has escalated since the arrest and detention of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Federal Government.”

The South East leaders, they said, should, as a matter of urgency, seek political solution to the case of Kanu with the Federal Government.

Working in partnership with associations and community groups in Anambra State and the South East region, the CSOs in a statement signed by Okey Onyeka, Civil Rights Concern; Onyeka Okey-Udegbunam, Hope Givers Initiative and Edwin Udoye, Justice Development and Peace/Caritas, expressed dismay at the havoc insecurity was causing in the zone.

The CSOs said after their brainstorming on the dynamics of the crisis and how to resolve the rising violence which could mar the Anambra State governorship election, scheduled for November 6, it became obvious for a collaboration of all stakeholders was needed to solve the problem.

