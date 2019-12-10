Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The South East zone of the commission said it secured 111 convictions and the forfeiture of over N213,850,230 within the zone this year.

The zonal head, EFCC, Mr Usman Imam, who made this known yesterday, also revealed that there are over 250 corruption cases currently ongoing in various courts across the South East.

“Here in the zone, we have so far obtained a total of 111 convictions as against 14 in 2018. We have over 250 cases ongoing in various courts in the South East. Also the zone secured the forfeiture of over N213,850,230 and $10,600 from January till date.

“Other forfeitures include several exotic cars, laptops and three electronic devices from fraudsters in addition to the recent high profile final forfeiture of a N1.5 billion state of the art 200 bed hospital, Dews of Hope Hospital, at Owerri liked to an aid to the erstwhile governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha,” he said.