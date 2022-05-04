All is set for the Securex West Africa International Exhibition and Conference holding from May 10 to 12 at Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

A statement by the organisers said: “As the region’s leading exhibition and conference for the security, safety, fire and facilities management sectors there really is no better place to get up to speed with the industry trends and source the latest products on the market. With over 100 industry suppliers represented, from 15 countries and an impressive line-up of over 70 speakers it’s certainly an event not to be missed.”

The statement by George Pearson, Regional Director for the organisers, Afrocet Montgomery said: “It’s been a lot of work but we’re really excited to have such an incredible line up of speakers for this year’s conference and are really happy to be working with the key partners in each of the industries.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“There are various conferences taking place that will focus on different sectors of the industry. Speaking on Protecting Critical National Infrastructure are Ahmed Abubakar Audi, commandant general, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abiodun Sylvester Alabi, commissioner of Police, Lagos State and Agasa Kehinde, the commandant, Lagos State, Federal Fire Service. The conference will be focusing on the security landscape in Lagos with further high-profile dignitaries from the public and private sectors…

“The conference will also address cyber security with the keynote address to be delivered by Samad Akisode, director of Communications, Office of the National Security Advisor.”