A three-day conference and exhibition on security, safety, fire, and facilities management organised by Securex West Africa will take place at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos between 10th-12th May2022 .

According to the company’s Regional Director, George Parson, the upcoming conference, its 10th edition which has been delayed since 2019 as a result of the pandemic is designed to act as a catalyst in kicking off business sales, and also to connect with over 3,000 expected audience members over three days.

He said :’’ Since the last event, we have been hard at work bringing in new elements to the show and refreshing the offering and we can’t wait to showcase it in Lagos once again. The new elements are the launch of dedicated exhibition areas and conference themes aimed at the Fire, Safety, Smart Cities and Facilities Management industries. These will support the parent brand of Securex to provide a full 360 approach for public and private sector workers who manage the security and safety needs of their organisations, buildings or sites”.

On the exhibiting companies line up, he said; ‘’The exhibitor line up is also something to shout about with many companies that will be in attendance for the first time, including Aeronautics, Danfoss, Detego, Powerec Global Services, Tysers and Trackforce Valiant as well as some of the long standing partners to the exhibition including A1-Fence, Multimesh, Nemtek, SB Tel and Synergetics to name but a few of the over eighty brands present’’.

While revealing that some final stands are still available for companies wishing to take part in the exhibition, Pearson disclosed that for the first time that the exhibition has partnered with the industry leading networking platform that will enable all participants to reach out and connect with all other attendees before they arrive onsite in order to setup meetings and ensure that they don’t miss anyone at the live event.