A new report by SBM Intelligence has revealed that a total of 68 mass killings occurred in Nigeria between January 1, 2020 and June 9, 2022 and led to the killing of over 2,079 persons. However, in gathering the data for the report, the North East geo-political zone ravaged by insurgency was excluded.

According to the report, three of the incidents were carried out by state actors, while 50 were by bandits. Although the casualty figure is scary, keen observers of the insecurity in the country believe that it is likely to be more because of unreported attacks. For instance, 12 people were killed during a wedding in April 2020 in Shiroro area of Niger State. Similarly, no fewer than 50 people were killed by herdsmen in December 2021 in a reprisal attack in Nassarawa State. Also, 47 people were killed on April 18, 2020 in Katsina State, while 50 people were killed on June 5, 2021 in Igangan village, Oyo State, by bandits. Over 150 people were also killed on April 10, 2022 in Plateau State.

It is sad that Nigeria is fast becoming a killing range, where people are daily killed by bandits, terrorists and other criminals. The country has become unsafe and life has lost its sanctity. Travelling by road is now a nightmare as kidnapping for ransom has assumed a frightening dimension. Many farmers can no longer go to their farms as a result of rising insecurity. The citizens now live in fear as armed non-state actors terrorise them, without adequate response from the security agents.

It is unfortunate that Nigeria is among the most terrorised countries in the world as well as the poverty capital of the world. Its food security has been threatened by insecurity, herders/farmers crisis and rising inflation. Apart from poverty and unemployment, the spate of insecurity across the country has been exacerbated by proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition in Nigeria and other West African countries. The situation may have been aggravated by the influx of illegal aliens into the country.

While the government should intensify efforts to create more jobs and lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty, it has become necessary for it to mop-up illegal arms and ammunition circulating in the country. Such exercise should be done nationwide and no part of the country should be excluded. The time has also come to rid Nigeria of illegal aliens. Government should not allow criminals to bear arms indiscriminately. The government and the security agents must be on top of the situation. The war against bandits, terrorists and other criminals must be ruthlessly prosecuted until they are defeated.

Since the government has the monopoly of instruments of coercion, it should not create the impression that it is overwhelmed by the rising security challenges. The sharing of intelligence among the security agencies can also be strengthened. The primary purpose of government, which is ‘the security and welfare of the people,’ is clearly stated in Section 14(2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). On no account should the government abdicate this responsibility of protecting life and property.

The pervasive insecurity may have warranted the recent calls by some governors for their citizens to bear arms in self-defence. However, allowing the citizens to bear arms indiscriminately will only lead to anarchy. A situation where governors are regarded as chief security officers of their states, but cannot guarantee the security and welfare of their citizens because they have little or no control over the police and other security agencies, is not the best. There is need to change such situation with constitution amendment. Many people believe strongly that state police will help. No matter the criticisms against the creation of state police, it remains one of the best ways to tackle the lingering insecurity across the country. The current centralised policing system cannot secure the country.

We call on Nigerians to continue to support the government in its war against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements. Let our porous borders be secured. All foreigners in our midst must be screened. We charge the officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to rid the country of undocumented foreigners, especially those that compromise the nation’s security.