The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday said 10,000 police officers are currently undergoing training on digital skills.

He also said the Nigeria Police Force has acquired drones as part of new technology to curb crimes and unmask criminal elements.

Baba made the disclosure while receiving a delegation of the International Certification for Digital Literacy (ICDL) Foundation, which was led by the Chairman of E-Tech Complete Solutions Ltd, Mr. A.U Mustapha (SAN).

He said the force would partner effectively with ICDL, to ensure a comprehensive digital skill for police officers and men.

He said: “Ten thousand police officers and men are undergoing training on technology. We also make several efforts to ensure that our officers and men are computer literate. We have a computer school in Abeokuta and many of our officers are also undergoing training there.

“With ICDL coming to us now, we are willing to work with you to achieve the best because technology is very important. We will partner with you.”

Earlier, the Chairman, E-Tech Complete Solutions Ltd, Mr. A.U Mustapha, SAN, said ICDL has been working with security agencies in Nigeria on how to use digital technology. He said ICDL would give the best of training to officers and men of the police force for the desired results.

The Chief Executive Officer, ICDL Foundation, Damien O’Sullivan, said the organisation would give quality training to officers and men of the police.

He said: “We want to work with your training institutions and provide necessary training. International Certification for Digital Literacy (ICDL) is a Global Social Enterprise dedicated to raising digital competence standards in the Workforce, Education and Society.

ICDL certification is now available in over 100 countries across a network of more than 20,000 test centres, delivering over 70 million ICDL certification tests to more than 16 million people worldwide.

“ICDL benefits from the unique support of experts from national computer societies and partners worldwide, to develop vendor-independent standards that define the skills and knowledge required to use digital technology effectively. ICDL works with education and training partners, local and regional authorities, national governments, international development organisations, as well as public and private sector employers in all sectors in the delivery of our programs.

“The quality and reputation of ICDL are built on over 20 years of experience in delivering our certification programs to over 16 million people and in more than 40 languages worldwide, with more than 2.5 million ICDL tests taken annually.”