Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has declared that 90 percent of kidnappers, bandits as well as armed robbers are Nigerians, hence the need for the citizens to be involved in sharing information with security personnel.

He stated this Monday after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He told State Correspondents that the military cannot do it alone, noting that all and sundry will be required to involved if an end to the insecurity is to be achieved.

The briefing was connected to the worsening security situation in the country.

Last month President Buhari in a meeting with Service Chiefs and other security heads had warned that he would no longer tolerate escalation of insecurity in the house.

He had told the security heads that their “best is not good enough” and warned against further deterioration of the security situation in the country.

The president had frowned at lack of synergy among the security heads and told them to work together in order to bring to a halt myriads of security challenges bedeveling the country.

Last Saturday, it was reported that armed bandits allegedly killed 16 soldiers and injured 30 in an ambush around Shimfida in Jibia local government area of Katsina.

Besides, kidnappers had struck in Kaduna few days ago and allegedly abducted over six persons including a police woman.