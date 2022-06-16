From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has stated that the collaborative efforts among sister security agencies to quell security challenges in the country has continued to record tremendous successes in all the geopolitical zones across the country.

He stated this yesterday in a chat with newsmen shortly after he delivered a lecture titled, ‘Management of Joint Operations in Nigeria: Defence Headquarters in Perspective,’ to the Course 8 Participants of Air Force War College (AFWC) in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

“We are already succeeding and that is why you can hear of the silence in the northeast as it is currently,” Irabor said, adding that the feat being achieved currently does not imply that the country will be immune to any form of threat, but that its ability to confront and overcome such threat is what matters.

While positing that joint operations is indispensable, the CDS emphasised that the support that comes from each of the services from various domains can only be an added advantage when they are fused together.

“This is the reason why it became necessary for our officers to know what it entails and what needs to be done when they are engaged in such an environment.

“And, I believe that what we now see across the country, in terms of the impact of our operational engagement, is the testament of the training we are able to impact on our officers.”

He explained further that “the main thrust of my lecture is the need for the three arms of the Nigerian military; the Army, Navy and Air Force, to understand themselves when the three services come together to operate in an operational environment.

