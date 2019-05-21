Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, revealed that security agencies are dealing with security threats to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

This was just as government insisted that the recent security alarm it raised over Buhari’s May 29 second term inauguration was not red herring.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed these to newsmen, in Abuja, yesterday.

The minister also clarified that May 29 would still be observed as a public holiday; despite the recognition of June 12, as Democracy Day.

He was in company with some ministers, permanent sand top government officials, including the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and his counterpart in Solid Minerals, Abubakar Bwari; at the media parley.

Last week, Mohammed told newsmen that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar were working with some forces to make the country ungovernable.

Mohammed added: “Of course you are aware of similar alarms that have been raised by the police, the military and the DSS.”

Asked if such concerns still gained currency, the minister replied that security agencies are dealing with it and that the country is in good stead to host world leaders for the presidential inauguration celebration scheduled for May 29.

He did not, however, elaborate on measures being taken by government to address the security concerns.

“The country is safe for world leaders to attend the presidential inauguration. Nigeria is safe and sound.”

Giving details of the inauguration celebration which he reiterated would be low-key, the minister, who, again, declined to disclose whether opposition leaders would be part of the event, said a Youth Entrepreneurship Summit, Children Party, prayers in mosque and church, as well as a summit on corruption, are key activities that would be held.

He also explained that “activities leading to the inauguration of Mr. President officially kicked off on May 20.

“The Federal Executive Council valedictory session will hold at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja, on Wednesday. and a special Jumat lecture and prayer would be held on Friday May 24, at the National Mosque.

“The swearing-in of the president and the vice president is slated for Wednesday, May 29, at Eagle Square.”

Mohammed restated that there is no threat to the inauguration, and stressed that security agencies are on top of security concerns earlier raised.