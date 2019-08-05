Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The ‘Revolution-Now’ protest scheduled to hold in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday could not be held as security agencies in the state effectively prevented its actualisation.

The protest was slated to commence in front of the main entrance of the University of Ibadan, but personnel of security agencies that included Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services(DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and a security outfit set up by Oyo State government codenamed ‘Operation Burst’ were mobilised to the venue very early on Monday before those that wanted to participate in the protest got there. They had to return to their homes.

But information gathered revealed

that some arrests were made, which the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, could not confirm at the time of filing this report, saying he would find out the number of persons arrested in connection with the protest and get back to the reporter.

As gathered, those that were arrested were supposed to participate in the protest, but on getting to the meeting point, they saw the security agents and did not return to their homes. They stood in groups of three, five, six separately in front of the popular Agbowo Shopping Complex, discussing the development. Some of the arrested persons reportedly held banners and placards with various inscriptions.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Shina Olukolu, has cautioned residents of the state to steer clear of the revolution march against the Federal Government of Nigeria.

A statement issued by the PPRO, Fadeyi, on behalf of Olukolu, read in part: “The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Shina Olukolu, wishes to inform the entire citizens of this state to disregard the above captioned message and video trending on the social media being circulated by a faceless group called “Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria and others.

“It is an illegal group attempting to incite the generality of the people to join a planned ‘Revolution’ March against the Federal Government of Nigeria on Monday 5th August 2019, mainly to force a regime change in the country. This is against the law of the land.”

Olukolu equally admonished parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to steer clear of the planned protest which is not only criminal but an act that is inimical and injurious to our corporate interest and collective existence.

The statement reads further that “the police in Oyo State will not fold their arms and allow any individual or group to create anarchy, chaos and acts that can lead to a breakdown of law and order.”

Olukolu, however, urged all the peace-loving people of the state to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of molestation or threat from any individual or groups, as adequate security measures have been put in place to respond adequately to any security threat from any quarter or group who may be bent on disturbing the relative peace and tranquillity being enjoyed by the law-abiding citizens of the state.