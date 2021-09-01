From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said Nigerians expect security agencies to perform better in the fight against insurgents and bandits to justify the huge resources allocated to them.

He stated this yesterday in Kaduna when he led a delegation on a condolence visit to the family of Senator Bala Na’ Allah who lost his pilot-son, Abdulkarim, in an attack by suspected bandits in Malali GRA, Kaduna State.

Lawan expressed concern that Kaduna has become the gravity centre of banditry in the North-West in view of persistent banditry in the state.

“We cannot get tired of insisting we get results from our security agencies. We will not also get tired in providing resources and platforms for our security agencies to do better,’’ he said. The Senate President noted that the National Assembly, before proceeding on recess in July, approved over N800 billion for the provision of arms to the security agencies.

“With the recent acquisition of the TA-29 Super Tucano by our Air Force and other platforms, we believe that the government is doing everything possible to enhance the capacity and capabilities of our armed forces to fight the numerous security challenges that we face especially banditry here in the North-West. Our security agents must sit up; we appreciate what they are doing but we expect better outcomes now that more resources have been given to them. I appeal to security agencies to come up with better strategies in dealing with and confronting banditry that has now become almost a norm in this state.”

