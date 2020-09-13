Security Agencies in Edo on Sunday reassured Edo residents of their commitment to ensure that the Sept. 19 governorship election was peaceful and violence free.

The reassurance was given during the day two of the inter agencies’ combined exercise, tagged “Inter Agencies Show of Force”.

SP Chidi Nwabuzor, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edo Command who spoke to newsmen, said that the reassurance was imperative in order to allay fears by the electorate.

Nwabuzor said that with just six days to the election, political tension in the state had been heightened and there was the need to give confidence to residents.

He urged residents to be rest assured that the security agencies were up in their task of protecting and securing their lives, adding that they should come out on Saturday to vote for candidate of their choice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security agencies which participated in the exercise include the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Customs Service, and the Directorate of State Services.

Others were the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Air force, Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigerian Immigration Service, and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

NAN also reports that areas monitored during the exercise include GRA, Ugbor area, Oliha/TV road axis, Ikpoba hill, Benin-Agbor-Asaba road axis.

Other areas were Sapele Road, Sokponba Road, Erediawa Road, and Murtala Mohammed way.

Ikpoba slope/Ramat park, Aduwawa Road, Upper mission extension, New Benin, New Lagos Road, Boundary road, Airport road, Akenzua road, Ekenhua road and the Uselu/Lagos Road were also covered again. (NAN)