Security agencies led by the police yesterday showed force in preparedness to effect the total ban of Commercial motorcycle operators (Okada riders) in four additional local government areas and respective local government councils in the areas. The enforcement order will start today, September 1.

The security agencies have therefore, warned Okada riders, to steer clear of the restricted areas or risk their wrath. The Lagos State government had announced a ban on the operations of commercial motorcyclists called Okada in four additional LGAs of the state and six LCDAs.

The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, announced the second phase of the ban during a press briefing, penultimate Thursday.

The additional LGAs are Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Shomolu, and Mushin, while the affected LCDAs are Ikosi-Isheri, Agboyi-Ketu, Isolo, Ejigbo, Bariga and Odi-Olowo.

Mr Oladeinde explained that the decision was carried out to improve the peace and security of the residents.

“The governor has approved the ban of Okada in another four LGAs and six LCDAs for the second phase of the total ban in addition to the ongoing ban in the six LGAs,” the commissioner said.

On May 18, following several complaints over the growing menace and nuisance constituted by Okada riders, Governor Sanwo-Olu imposed a fresh ban on the operations in in six local governments and nine LCDAs to curtail the unruly activities of the riders.