From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stressed the need for the Federal Government not to abandon its responsibility for the welfare of men and officers of the security agencies to the States.

Wike spoke at the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) Emblem Appeal Fund Launching ceremony at the Government House Port Harcourt, stressing that state governments only provide necessary support.

He assured that his administration will not relent in its support to men and officers of the Nigerian military who had fought tirelessly in keeping the country united at great cost of their life.

The governor noted that, though January 15th, every year, is the Remembrance Day in particular, the Emblem Appeal Fund Launch was organised earlier to raise money to support the Nigerian Legionnaires.

“What we are merely doing is to support. What is the federal government doing for you? So, everything should not be left in the hands of the State.”

Governor Wike, in reaction to the request for the provision of secretariat for the Nigerian legion, wondered what the leadership of the legion does with the monetary supports that they receive each year.

According to him, it remains surprising that the legionnaires in the State are unable to provide some basic operational facility like a secretariat for themselves.

The governor said Rivers Government alone, within the last six year of his tenure has donated not less than N150 million to them annually, and if the resources were well managed, would have provided them a secretariat without going hand-in-cap to government.

“If you check for the six years, I’ve launched this emblem with not less than N20 million in every year. And check each January 15th, I have given you not less than N150 million. So, when you calculate, you can have your own secretariat.”

The governor urged the federal government not to abdicate its responsibility to fend for security agencies to the States.

