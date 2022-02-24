JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Security agencies in have rescued a medical doctor, Felix Ekpo, abducted by unknown gunmen at his duty post at the Cottage Hospital, Ikot Ekpaw, in the Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, on Tuesday.

Dr Ekpo was abducted and his car driven away in the early hours of Tuesday on the premises of the hospital.

Members of the Akwa Inom State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) had threatened to down tools if Ekpo was not rescued within 48 hours.

The secretary of the branch, Dr Ekem John, who disclosed the abduction story to the press, had also released the NMA statement which read in part, “Furthermore, we call on the government to make haste to uphold the constitution, especially Chapter 2, Section 14, which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government

“To this end, we humbly request the government to deploy all its rich security machinery towards the urgent and critical task of rescuing Dr Ekpo, who is not only a citizen but also an employee of the government, kidnapped in the line of duty, right at his place of duty, as assigned to him by the government.

“As it stands, the Akwa Ibom medical community is in a state of shock and palpable fear. In the next 48 hours, it is our hope that Dr Ekpo does return to us, failing which we may be forced to suspend medical services in the entire state so as to enable us to go in search of our dear colleague, Dr Felix Ekpo.”

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, for Akwa Ibompolice command, Mr Odiko MacDon (SP) disclosed that the abducted doctor had been rescued and reunited with his family, safe and sound.

He said; “As a Command, we have never and will never rest on our oars in ensuring that the good people of this State can live in a secured and peaceful environment especially when a heinous crime has been committed.

“We are doing our best to be proactive to prevent the commission of crimes, but where we are unable to do so and a crime is committed, we will spare no resources, including personal resources in ensuring that we apprehend perpetrators and bring them to book.

“Dr Ekpo of Cottage Hospital Mkpat Enin is safe, debriefed and reunited with his lovely family. We remain resolute and on course.” The PPRO said.