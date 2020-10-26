Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin

The joint security agencies in Nigeria has confirmed the arrest of some criminals that partook in burgling of private shops and destruction of public properties in Ilorin, Kwara State capital at the weekend.

The joint security agencies disclosed this through their spokesman , Kayode Egbetokun, who is also the state commissioner of police while addressing the journalists about the pandemonium in the state which resulted to declaring of 24 hours curfew by the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq late Friday.

According Mr Egbetokun :“The #ENDSARS protest was conducted peacefully in Kwara State. For the period the protest lasted, the police provided adequate protection for the protesters and followed the directive of the IGP in ensuring that the protest was conducted peacefully.

“I recall a particular day when the great Nigerian youths withdrew from the protest when it became clear that some bad elements had infiltrated and attempted to use the protest for a criminal purpose of looting shops.

“The protesters are no longer on the streets but the hoodlums were. Saturday , they looted warehouses, Malls and shops. They forcefully dispossessed individuals of their valuable belongings and threatening to do more. Attempt to burn down a popular Mall after looting was frustrated by security agents.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to parents and guardians to keep their wards off the streets and warn them not to follow the hoodlums who are presently treading a dangerous path. It is our duty to protect lives and property in the state. Those who choose to remain with the criminals on the streets clearly made a choice of confrontation with the law enforcement agents and are at risk of the consequences of such an action. I also appeal to all law abiding residents of the state to stay at home for the period of the curfew,”he said.

Meanwhile, he confirmed the arrest of some people who partook in burgling of private shops, he said “We have arrested some people with looted items and stressed that many will still be arrested because it is an ongoing process”

When asked on why security agencies were not proactive enough to prevent the burgling incidence having got the security report earlier, he said, “of course, intelligence report was available to act on and we acted on it but, with what happened Saturday at Cargo Terminal, the people came in thousands and we initially repelled them, but we later got directive from authority that we should allow them to take whatever they wanted to take instead of causing violence that might lead to death of citizens, but unfortunately they took leniency of security officers for weakness.”