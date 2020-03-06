Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The total occupation of the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by combatant stern-looking security agents took disturbing dimension on Friday when members of secretariat staff, journalists covering the party and personal aides to the embattled National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, were denied entrance into the secretariat.

Journalists, staff and visitors that arrived the secretariat in the early hours of Friday morning were shocked when they were turned back from the entrance gate by the security agents without any serious reason other than measures to secure the secretariat.

However there was mild drama when Oshiomhole’s aides arrived in a black tinted Land Cruiser Toyota Jeep; on approaching the entrance gate of the secretariat still on lock and key, were denied entry.

Even after the workers wound down the glass of the car window to identify themselves, they were still denied entrance into the secretariat and directed to move away from the gate of the APC secretariats.

The situation was worrisome almost throughout the day as no fewer than 50 battle-ready armed policemen were strategically positioned within the secretariat vicinity perhaps to avert any breakdown of law and order.

They had arrived the secretariat with no fewer then four patrol vehicles and over eight powerbikes whose riders kitted in an intimidating black attire and hoods.

While journalists stayed at safe distance from the entrance gate, workers from the anti-Oshiomohle’s faction were on standby, monitoring all the drama happening in the secretariats and feeding their bosses.

The presence of the security agents arriving and parading the street expectedly scared motorists and humans hitherto using the popular Blantyre street, housing the secretariat and two popular hotels.

From morning until few minutes to 6.00pm and with constant deployment and arrival of more security agents, there are still palpable tension of the possibility of both factions engaging in a bloody clash.

As at the official close of work, the embattled National Chairman was not sighted at the secretariat as loyal members of the National Working Committee (NWC) boasted on Thursday that he will resume on Friday after obtaining an order from a High Court in Kano vacating his suspension.

For the wisdom from the security details from both parties, the situation would have resulted in breakdown of law and order.