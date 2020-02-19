Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was almost a battleground, yesterday, as protesters that stormed the party secretariat to demand the sack of the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, clashed with security agents.

But for the quick intervention of the battle-ready security agents strategically positioned at the headquarters on patrol vans, the situation would have deteriorated and degenerated into destruction of property.

On Monday, a group, APC Young Stakeholders Forum, had grounded activities at the secretariat, calling for the immediate removal of the national chairman of the party.

The group had argued that Oshiomhole was responsible for the misfortune that befell the party in Bayelsa state in the Supreme Court last week, claiming that his chairmanship was a curse.

Still smarting from the protest, another group, FCT Resident APC Youth, had staged a bigger protest threatening that if Oshiomhole did not resign they will massively abandon the party.

The group accused Oshiomhole of being responsible for President Muhammadu Buhari losing election in FCT.

Leader of the group, Yinusa Ahmadu Yusuf, said: “A year ago, l led a protest that led to barricade of this gate. The purpose was to tell the whole world the ways and manner Oshiomhole has been conducting the activities in the APC.

“This is just the beginning of it but we are capitalising on what we have said about a year ago. Before the election, Oshiomhole had gone to all states and interfered with state party’s affairs including the FCT.

“Oshiomhole, due to his activities and interference with the FCT party’s affairs, President Muhammadu Buhari lost election in FCT. Under his leadership, he has disunited and disorganised the party.

“He is responsible for so many irregularities that have been going on in the APC that so many of us are aggrieved to an extent that before election we even left the party and lost its structure.

“I am a good example of a faithful party member, but before election, we were forced out due to his (Oshiomhole) impunity. We changed our party and worked for another party because we were politically rendered irrelevant.

“Oshiomhole, through his body language and behaviour, has showed immaturity and inability to lead, therefore he deserves not to be our leader henceforth…

“He has proven to lack the ability to bring peace and harmony to the party. He has proven to always interfere with state party’s affairs and showed that he has zero tolerance for accountability. Therefore, we are now saying that the president must ask Oshiomhole to either resign or he is removed.”