By Steve Agbota, Lagos

Security agents at the Tin Can Island Port in Lagos have intercepted 105.2 kg of cocaine wrapped in 40 packets on board a vessel, the MV SPAR SCORPIO, while discharging wheat at Josepdam Terminal.

Reliable sources at the port who confirmed the development to Daily Sun said that the illicit drug was discovered on Monday while the vessel was being inspected by officials of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Nigeria Customs Service, among others.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of Customs at Tin Can Port, Uche Ejesieme, confirmed that ‘during routine discharge of Bulk Sugar at about 1103hrs on Monday, February 8, 2021, at the Josepdam Terminal, the Terminal Operators noticed two (2) bags of substances in the hopper that is used to discharge sugar from the Vessel into waiting trucks in the Terminal. “The bags were recovered by the Terminal Security Operatives who now invited the PSO to the Port Manager to report the developments, without recourse to the Customs.

‘However, we understand that the substances have been handed over to the NDLEA. In this circumstance, it is only the NDLEA that can give further details on this issue,’ he said.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed to our correspondent that some suspicious packages were discovered on board the vessel, MV SPAR SCORPIO during discharging of wheat at Josepdam Terminal on Monday morning.

The items were later confirmed by NDLEA to be totalling 105.2 kg Cocaine wrapped in 40 packets.