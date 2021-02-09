By Steve Agbot, Lagos

Security agents at the Tin Can Island Port in Lagos have intercepted 105.2 kg of cocaine wrapped in 40 packets onboard a vessel – MV SPAR SCORPIO – while discharging wheat at Josepdam Terminal.

Reliable sources at the port who confirmed the development to Daily Sun said that the illicit drug was discovered on Monday while the vessel was being inspected by officials of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Nigeria Customs Service, among others.

When our correspondent contacted the Public Relations Officer of Customs at Tin Can Port, Uche Ejesieme, he said an investigation is ongoing to confirm the incident, saying that report on the issue will be made public. He, however, promised to reach out to Deputy Comptroller Enforcement of the command for more details.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed to our correspondent that some suspicious packages were discovered onboard the vessel during discharging of wheat at Josepdam Terminal on Monday morning.

The items were later confirmed by NDLEA to be totalling 105.2 kg cocaine wrapped in 40 packets.