Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Leadership of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), yesterday, raised the alarm that its members were being killed secretly by security agents.

The group alleged that the Department of Security Services (DSS) had secretly launched manhunt on the leaders of pro-Biafra agitators and their key members.

In a statement by MASSOB Leader, Uchenna Madu, the group said its intelligence unit (Biafra Intelligence Agency) uncovered the alleged planned directive passed to the DSS director general from Aso Rock.

“The intelligence report also reveals that the security agents of DSS will disguised as commoners and laymen in other to easily penetrate the ranks and files of mainstream pro-Biafra groups with the intention of marking down the top states, zonal and council leaders and coordinators for death and arrest.

“Even the pro-groups leaders in diaspora and other members in exile and those seeking asylum in diaspora are not free. The Federal Government is secretly working with some agents of foreign countries to arrest our members in diaspora and deport them to Nigeria for persecution and prosecution.

“Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa and her commission is the medium through which the Federal Government is executing this evil plan of forceful deportation of persecuted Biafrans.

“Following the recent extra judicial killings of members of IPOB by security agents in Enugu, which drew massive condemnation, the DSS and police have commenced house to house searching of members of pro-Biafra agitators.

“They also involved stop and search of commercial vehicles and checking of people’s phone.”