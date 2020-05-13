A joint security team has arrested seven members of a syndicate in Oyo State for allegedly impersonating government officials and impounding vehicles in the state.

Dr Akin Fagbemi, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA), made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Fagbemi stated that the ring leader of the syndicate and six other members were arrested on Tuesday at Oluyole area of Ibadan.

“We have received several complaints from the public, particularly those involved with haulage and usage of heavy-duty vehicles as regards the unauthorised seizure and impoundment of their vehicles by suspected impostors and unauthorised individuals parading themselves as agents of the state government,’’ Fagbemi stated.

Fagbemi alleged that the impersonators had extorted money from unsuspecting members of the public through exorbitant fines which never got to the coffers of the state government, vowing they would be prosecuted.

“The state government, under Gov. Makinde has warned persons or groups impersonating government agents through engaging in unauthorised impoundment of heavy and light duty vehicles, to desist.

“They rake unremitted sums amounting to millions of naira from the hardworking and unsuspecting members of public through exorbitant fines ranging from N400,000 to N500,000 per vehicle,’’ he said.

Fagbemi stated that the syndicate’s tow van had been impounded, adding that it would be handed over to relevant security agencies for further investigations and sanction.

He implored the general public to contact OYRTMA’s headquarters when such unauthorised activities were noticed. (NAN)