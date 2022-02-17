The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris FCNA, FITM has lauded Officers and Men of the Nigeria Police for their gallantry in maintaining peace and security in the country.

Idris, while interacting with members of the Police Officers Wife Association (POWA) Abuja chapter, noted that the Nigeria Police has showed great bravery in maintaining peace and security, adding that many Police Officers have paid the supreme price in the process.

In his words, “We appreciate the role the Nigeria Police play in maintaining peace and protecting property in this country. Many even lose their lives; they pay the supreme price. All these are for the good of the country and the citizens.’

Idris, who emphasized that national security is a panacea for any meaningful development, assured that the Treasury will continue to support the Nigeria Police in all ways possible.

“Security is important and we appreciate the role played by the Nigeria police. I believe their role will continue to be critical because without peace, we can’t attain any development. We as an institution, will always back them up’, he said.

The Accountant General of the Federation commended the Abuja Chapter of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), chaired by Maryam Babaji and the national body of the Association for their humanitarian activities.

Speaking on behalf of the Association, the Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Linda Lawal acknowledged the cordial relationship that exist between the Treasury and the Nigeria Police. She solicited continuous support for the Association and for the Nigeria Police.