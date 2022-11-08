From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom has updated its travel advice for the Federal Capital Territory, including Abuja, from amber (advise against all but essential travel) to green (see our travel advice before travelling).

The United Kingdom however said although the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) travel advice no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, it makes clear that some risks remain.

The United Kingdom further said its high commission in Abuja will be opened on November 8, 2022 (today) as normal and offering its usual services. The British High Commission, Abuja, was shut as a result of security concerns by the Government of the United Kingdom.

The British High Commission, Abuja, in a statement said: “On Monday, 7 November, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) updated its Travel Advice for the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, from ‘Amber’: ‘advise against all but essential travel’, to ‘Green’: ‘see our Travel Advice before travelling.’”

In the updated travel advice, the United Kingdom said there continues to be a number of states in Nigeria where it advised British Nationals against all but essential travel.

“These include: Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States,” the travel advisory read.

The United Kingdom also advised against all travel to: Borno State, Yobe State, Adamawa State, Gombe State, Kaduna State, Katsina State, Zamfara state, and the riverine areas of Delta State, Bayelsa State, Rivers State, Akwa Ibom State and Cross River State. The United Kingdom further said it keeps its travel advice under regular review and in making assessments, and uses information from a wide range of sources.