Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command on Friday evening debunked a video circulating on social media showing people dressed in police/military camouflage to kidnap unsuspecting motorists in Kaduna, Abuja, and Lagos.

Police Spokesman for the Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo in a statement said, the video was an handiwork of mischief makers whose intention was to instill fears in the mind of motorists this yuletide season.

Sabo’s statement read in part, “the attention of the Kaduna State Police Command has been drawn to a fake news mischievously fabricated and virally circulated on social media space that “some people dressed in military/police uniforms in Kaduna, Abuja and Lagos to stop vehicles along the roads, demand for particulars and thereafter kidnap their victims”.

“The Kaduna State Command wishes to categorically debunk the fictitious and misleading circulation aimed at causing fear in the minds of peace loving people of the State particularly as we approach yuletide season.

“It is on records that, there was no any report of such incident in Kaduna State and we urge the general public to disregard the video in its totality.

“In view of the above fake social media circulation, the Command wishes to warn the fabricators of such falsehood to desist from sharing messages that are detrimental to security and safety of the State particularly from unverifiable sources, as the Command would not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who engaged themselves in such malicious publication.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga, enjoins the people of Kaduna state to continue to support the Police with useful information which will go a long way in sustaining the peace the state is currently enjoying rather than making fake news and passing inflammatory messages to the gullible populace.

“He equally encourages the Public to use the Command’s emergency lines (08075391105, 07039675856) in times of distress.”