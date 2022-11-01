From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi( retd) has said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is engaging with the United States ( US) over its security alerts in the country.

Magashi, who stated this, on Tuesday, when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Defence for the defense of the 2023 budget estimates, was reacting to the recent security alert by the US on imminent terrorists attacks in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT).

The Minister, while assuring the lawmakers that the government has taken steps to beef up security in the FCT and neighboring states, said the government would prefer that the US shares such security alerts what it, before it is made public.