From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigerian Army said on Saturday that plans are underway to boost the ongoing operation in the North-East codenamed “Lafiya Dole’ with newly commissioned Vehicle Ultra-Light Carriage Artillery (VULCAR) and Self Propelled Light Guns into the Army.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, while officially commissioning multiple projects in Kachia, Kaduna, said the development was part of efforts to boost the fight against insurgency in the North-East.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the commissioning ceremony at the Nigerian Army School of Artillery, spokesman of the Army, Brig-Gen Sagir Musa, hinted that the development was part of Buratai’s top priorities.

He added that his principal was also working hard to ensure a conducive working environment for officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to boost their morale.

‘The COAS is interested in having a ready and responsive army. It was in this vein he commissioned the Nigerian Army school Artillery Headquarters here in Kachia.

‘Giving the quality of works done, that singular act is commendable and will help along the line in enhancing the productivity of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army School of Artillery.’

‘The new artillery guns inspected by the Chief of Army Staff will be inducted into the North-East theatre of operation Lafiya Dole in the North-East,’ he added.