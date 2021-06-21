From Ben Dunno, Warri

Ode-Itsekiri, the traditional ancestral home of Itsekiri nation, is witnessing heavy presence of armed security personnels as burial rites commences for the late Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

At the weekend, there was heavy presence of soldiers and policemen in the city during the cultural vigil.

The vigil was part of the activities lined-up as 14 days traditional funeral rites for the repose of the soul of the royal father and was witnessed by dignitaries from all walks of life, both at home and in the diaspora.

Daily Sun observed that from Saturday to early hours of Sunday, military and police officers in their numbers were stationed in gunboats at strategic points at various jetties in Warri down to Ode-Itsekiri venue of the event.

The security personnel were armed with bombs and dangerous weapons detectors, which were used in scanning guests.

It was learnt that the heavy security beef-up was to prevent the repetition of what played out in Warri High Court last Thursday when suspected hoodlums invaded the court premises and stopped the proceedings at Court 4, where a case instituted to challenge the emergence of the new Itsekiri monarch was being entertained.

The development forced the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Warri Branch, led by its Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Uti, to call on security agencies to immediately set in measures that would nip such ugly trend in the bud, while also urging the Inspector General of Police to set up a team of investigators to unmask the perpetrators of the court invasion.

However, Saturday’s all-night traditional funeral rites was hitch-free with Ogele Ukpukpe, Ibiogbe and Uku-Umalikun Ola-Aja dancers from various Itsekiri communities showcasing their rich cultural heritage to the delight of those in attendance, including non-indigenes.

The traditional funeral rites was presided over by the Regent of Warri Kingdom, Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh and coordinated by lawmaker representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Thomas Ereyitomi.

A commendable service was held in the Church of the Palace of Olu of Warri last Thursday, as part of the 14 days burial rites for the late monarch.