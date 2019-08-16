Uche Usim, Abuja

Security has been beefed up within and outside the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja as the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat are expected to land at the terminal by noon today from India after a botched medical outing in New Delhi.

More policemen have been stationed at strategic positions to avoid any breech of security that may be caused by some of sect members who may flock the airport to receive him.

The couple will be arriving aboard Emirates, accompanied by two officers of Department of State Security, a police doctor and four family members.

The couple travelled four days ago aboard the same airline.

On arrival in India, El-Zakzaky said that the new doctors asked to treat him were different from those booked for him before his departure from Nigeria.

He further lamented the management of the Medanta Hospital, India was handling him poorly and like a criminal, a claim the Federal government said was totally untrue.