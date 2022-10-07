Security has been beefed up at the main gates to the National Assembly as President Muhammadu Buhari presents the 2023 budget estimate of N19.76 trillion to a joint session of the Assembly.

A crop of security agents including the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Sergeant at Arms were seen manning the entrances to the complex.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that only accredited journalists with tags, covering the assembly and essential staff of the national assembly were granted access to the building.

NAN also reports that the joint session will begin by 10 a.m at the temporary chamber of the House of Representatives.(NAN)