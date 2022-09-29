From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

There was the presence of security operatives across Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, as residents await the decision of the Supreme Court on the case against the candidacy of the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke.

The candidacy of Adeleke had been challenged by Dotun Babayemi who claimed that he had the right delegates and should be declared as the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

At the popular Olaiya junction in Osogbo, soldiers, policemen, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and Amotekun Corps were stationed while others patrol the town.