From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Security was today beefed up in and around Umuahia, the capital of Abia State following alleged threat by gunmen to attack security formations in the city.

Unconfirmed report has it that unknown gunmen had in letters sent to security outfits in Umuahia, threatened to attack them.

It could not be ascertained whether it was as a result of the alleged threat letters that security was beefed up in security formations in the city.

For instance, as a way of additional security measure, the lane that service the major entrances to the Correctional Centre and National Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), in Umuahia, were yesterday closed to traffic.

The same could be said of other security formations in the state, including the Zone 9 police command where additional security measures were put in place.

Although the state police command’s PPRO could not be reached to comment on the development, but a senior police officer in the state confirmed the beefing up of security formations in Umuahia and environs.

“I did not see any letter written by anybody or group. But I had it as rumour that the bandits said they were coming to attack security formations in Umuahia.

“Whether it is true they wrote letters or not, the truth remains that we will not want to take chances and be taken unawares; that’s why security has been beefed up in some places”

He assured they were prepared to contend any attack from any quarters.