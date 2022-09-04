By Chinelo Obogo

A stowaway has been found hidden in a parked aircraft at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (2), Lagos, which belongs to United Nigeria Airline during preflight inspection in the early hours of Sunday, September 4.

The

Head, Corporate Communications of the airline,

Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, said in a statement that the aircraft in which the middle aged man was found in, last operated Abuja-Lagos at 7.30pm on September 3, 2022 and was parked at the apron following post flight inspection.

However, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Bicourtney security services have begun investigation on the security breach and the airline said the development will result in rescheduling of some of its flights to accommodate the investigations.

“During preflight inspection this morning, a stowaway was found in one of our aircrafts parked at MMA2 Ikeja. The middle-aged man, who looked unkempt and is suspected to be unconscious, was arrested and taken in for interrogation.

“The aircraft last operated Abuja-Lagos at 7.30pm on September 3, 2022 and was securely parked at the apron following post flight inspection.

“FAAN AVSEC and Bicourtney security services are on ground and investigation has opened into this security breach at MMa2.

“The affected aircraft is being screened and prepared for service in accordance with United Nigeria Airlines strict security and operating standards. Meanwhile, the development will result in rescheduling of some flights to accommodate the investigations.

“We regret the delay this incident will cause our esteemed customers whose scheduled flight will be affected. United Nigeria Airlines remains absolutely committed to your safety at all times,” the airline said.