From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, New York

President Muhammadu Buhari at a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of The Netherlands, Mark Rutte, at the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly in New York, USA, has assured that Nigeria was dealing with terrorist elements troubling the country.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said: “We are preoccupied with security, and we are getting somewhere,” adding that the North-East and the South-South, which were the issues in 2015, are stabilizing, while efforts are on to restore calm to the North-West, North-Central, and other restive areas.

On the economy, the President said the country took decisions to shut the borders, “eat what we grow, and curb smuggling,” noting that if that had not been done, “we would have been in serious trouble. We are lucky to have taken the decision when we did, otherwise things would have been impossible with the advent of COVID-19.”

On the spectre of military coups in West Africa, President Buhari told his guest that he was surprised at the attitude of those tampering with the Constitution of their countries, to stay longer in office. He assured that ECOWAS was doing the needful to address the developments.

Prime Minister Rutte congratulated President Buhari on how he successfully leads a country of over 200 million people, wishing Nigeria greater advances.

