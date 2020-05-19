Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has debunked claims of President Muhammadu Buhari discriminating against opposition states and that he had not been fair to all states, especially as it concerns security matters.

The Presidency’s reaction followed a military operation code-named ‘Operation Accord’, designed to rout criminal elements troubling states in the north western region of the country.

A Presidency source said it was reacting to a resolution of the Senate on Tuesday, calling on the president to extend military operation beyond his home state of Katsina. It noted the president was already taking care of all states.

The source said though the president would not give details of his instructions to the military on Operation Accord, it was meant to free the entire northwest of bandits and other forms of criminalities.

“The Nigerian Ministry of Defence has concluded plans for the commencement of ‘Operation Accord,’ a major military exercise aimed at flushing out insurgents from the contiguous states of Kaduna, Niger, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and parts of Kebbi states.

“While today’s Senate resolution is perfectly in order, it is important to state that in his duty as Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari has already approved the commencement of this operation.

“Beyond this announcement, no other details concerning the mode, scope, timings, and other essentials will be revealed so as not to compromise its success.

“It is, however, important to outline the fact the all the states of the federation are equal and important before the president. None has suffered any discrimination up to this point, and none will be made to suffer any such discrimination in dealing with security and all other matters on account on their political differences with the government at the centre,” the source said.