From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Armed Forces for taming the atrocities of Boko Haram insurgents in the country.

Buni, who gave the commendation at the commissioning of a road construction linking Fika and Gujba Local Government Areas recently in the state, also applauded Immigration Services, Customs, Civil Defence and members of the Vigilante who stood firm to defeat the security challenge.

He Recalled how bandits truncated the construction of phase one of the Gujba-Ngalda road project.

“Let me start by giving glory to Almighty Allah (SWT) for the improved peace we now enjoy across the state and the opportunity to assemble here today to Flagg off the construction of the 54km Ngalda-Mutai road.

“We must appreciate the uncommon commitment of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the gallant officers and men of the armed forces, the police, Immigration, Customs, Civil Defence and members of the Vigilante who stood firm to defeat the security challenge,” he said.

The former boss of the All Progressives Congress (APC), noted that the loss of both civilians and security personnel to the insurgency was very unfortunate.

He however, described the security men lost to the security challenge, as great heroes who did not die in vain, “we now enjoy the peace they laboured, fought and died for.

“You will recall that on 16/12/2020, I flagged off the construction of phase 1 of the Gujba-Ngalda road project covering Gujba-Mutai, being executed through the MCRP but was unfortunately visited by the ugly insurgency attacks.

“Alhamdulillah for the now improved security situation and the steady progress of work on the road.

“I am also pleased to state that the relative peace and gradual return of normalcy across the state, has provided the government with the opportunity to execute several projects including schools, health facilities, roads, electricity, housing and many more to improve the living standard of our people,” he said.

Also, Chairman of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Paul Tarfa, who said he was a victim of the atrocities of Boko Haram insurgents that burnt his house, said the President Buhari had done well.

Represented by NEDC Board Member, T. O. Elechi, he said a team from the Commission drove from Maiduguri to Biu through Damaturu, Buni Yadi, Buratai, and Mirnga to reach Biu.

According to him, a team also drove back to Damaturu to Potiskum to reach Ngalda without any slightest fear of security challenges, and it is evidently clear that security has returned to the North east.

“Such trips on these routes in the past were impossible missions. They could have been suicide missions. To the glory of God, these roads are now safe and plied daily by motorists.

“We have every reason to thank God for the return of peace to the North East and like the Governor said, we must appreciate Mr President for the commitment and resilience in sustaining the war against insurgency and defeating them.

“It goes without saying that the improvement in security in the region would encourage the government to commit more resources to execute more infrastructures that would add value to the lives of the people.

“Similarly, the people are now free to move freely to engage in viable economic activities especially agriculture in the richly endowed area to fight poverty.

“As the saying goes, the fight against insecurity is a collective responsibility. The people have roles to play in monitoring and providing timely and useful information on every suspicious persons and movements in their communities to build on the peace and security achieved and now enjoyed across the state,” he said.