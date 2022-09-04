From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has said that, President Muhammadu Buhari has made tremendous investments in security from 2015 to date.

The governor also noted that a lot of tangible progress has been recorded during the period under review particularly on the welfare of Internally displaced persons across the country.

Bagudu stated this at Ribah, Danko Wasagu Local Government during the Flagg off of distribution of assorted relief materials to IDPs by National Commission of Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons this Saturday.

He said that federal government was recruiting more security personnel, while modern equipment, arms and ammunition were also provided to the security agencies.

According to Bagudu, “the gesture by the federal government was very commendable. The security challenges were not only peculiar to Nigeria or the state”.

He lauded the resilience and patience of the people of the state, as well as urged them to continue to be their brothers’ keepers.

Bagudu vowed that the people of the state would not be cowed down by a few unscrupulous elements who were bent on tormenting the law abiding citizens of the country.

He again urged communities to complement the efforts of the three tiers of government and the security agencies.

According to him, Kebbi State was not doing badly in terms of the prevailing security challenges. Peace he said, was gradually returning to areas affected by banditry in Zuru Emirate.

He acknowledged the courage of farmers in the state, saying that bumper harvests were being recorded in the state.

‘ Our farmers are resilient and continue their cultivation, the situation did not deter them ‘, he emphasized.

The Federal Commissioner, Hajiya Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim in her remarks at the occasion said that the relief materials were provided to the IDPs to alleviate their suffering.

She lauded Bagudu for according top priority to the welfare of the people of the state stressed that a medical outreach would be conducted in the camp to check the health status of the IDPs.