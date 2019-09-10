President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with the nation’s heads of security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those at the closed-door meeting include the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu; National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai-Abubakar.

It is unclear what the agenda of the meeting is, but a source linked it to general security situation in the country including the handling of recent of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

President Buhari on Monday receives the report of his Special Envoy to South Africa, to convey a Special Message to his counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Rufai Abubakar.

The President also held another meeting earlier with Major-Gen. A. B. Mamman (retd).

Details later…