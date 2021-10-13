From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Senior Pastor of Kings Palace International Church, Abuja, Rev Sam Ogbodo, has admonished Nigerians to pray harder, saying Nigeria’s current challenges is beyond the capacity of the government to solve.

The cleric stated this in an interview with journalists in Abuja yesterday ahead of the church’s 2021 annual conference to be held in Abuja on the theme ‘ New Thing’,. He said God specifically told him that Nigeria will soon experience a positive turnaround.

Rev Ogbodo stressed that if not for prayers, Nigeria would have experienced more challenges than what is happening presently.

‘As we were praying for this year’s annual conference the lord specifically told us that he is going to do a new thing. He assured us that there is still hope for Nigeria irrespective of what is going on at the moment. There is going to be a turnaround, it is not going to continue like this, that things are going to change for the better. Because of this new thing the Lord had promised us, we are not just limiting the program to the church but we are involving the government.

‘The problem of insecurity in the country is beyond everyone in the country including the government and the only place where we can get help now from is from God through prayers and dedication.

‘There are people that pray every day for this country. We have people that have dedicated themselves to praying for this country without those prayers it would have been worst.

He admitted that most Nigerians can no longer provide for their basic needs but stressed that it is common with people that are not committed to any religious group.

‘The church is trying its little way to assist the body of Christ. Every church member should try and be committed and if you have a welfare challenge we have a department that takes care of it, including paying of school fees and taking care of widows and orphans, if you see any Christian who is in critical need and is still suffering just know that he is not committed.

Concerning the 2023 election, he urged Nigerians to stop waiting for the main day but to prepare for it by getting their voter’s cards ready.

‘The mistake a lot of people do is waiting for the time of elections, you don’t wait for elections, you start from selection to election, which involves lots of things, ranging from the selection of candidates and their sponsors. Our prayers for the election is for the government of the day to allow the election to be done freely and that cases of agitation should not affect the 2023 election,’ he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .