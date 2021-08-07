The United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) , on Friday in Lagos, said its forthcoming 56th Supreme Executive Council meeting would seek divine solution to the nation’s security challenges.

The council meeting, to be held at the church’s headquarters in Lagos would also deliberate on the prospect of the organisation.

The faith group made this known in a statement on Friday signed by its spokesman, Pastor Paul Erakhifu.

It said the three-day session, which would begin on Aug. 12, would intercede for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

It said that the council, being the highest decision-making arm of the church, would be presided over by Dr James Bayo-Owoyemi, the General Overseer.

The statement said that the subsisting crises of kidnapping, banditry and economic downturn have polarised the society and posed threat to people’s ways of worship and their ability to fulfil obligations.

It said that the church was worried over the persistent human carnage arising out of social upheavals that seemed to defy government-administered solutions.

It noted that Nigeria is the only country we have, hence we should not allow mayhem and misunderstanding to separate us.

“Interface with the higher realm by way of intercession is an option the council is going to explore on behalf of the nation to bring a permanent end to the crises.

It stressed that the meeting, the first to be chaired by the new general overseer, was crucial in UACC agenda. (NAN)

