From John Adams, Minna

The Chairman of the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) Niger state, Mallam Tanko Beji has said that the PDP has uncovered plot by the ruling All Progressive Congress party to use the present Insecurity in the state to rig the 2023 election saying “the plan will not work”.

The Chairman who made the allegation at the party secretariat in Minna on Thursday during an expanded stakeholder meeting of the party said the ruling All Progressive Congress government has deliberately refused to address the security challenges despite the enormous resources at it disposal so as to hide under it to rig the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Beji said “the non performance of the APC government in the state cannot win the governorship election for us” therefore “we must redouble our efforts and mobilise our people in all the units and wards to support us and cast their ballots for the PDP in the 2023 elections” before also asking the people to ensure they revalidate their voters cards.

The stakeholders meeting provided the party an opportunity to reconcile all the aggrieved members who fell out after the congresses of the party in the state, and have now vowed to use their new unity to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress APC from the government house in 2023.

At a stakeholders meeting held at the State Secretariat of the party, the leaderships of the two factions were conspicuously present and addressed the large gathering of party faithful, except the former governor, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu.

However, Prominent leader of the rival faction that boycotted last years state congress of the party Mr Mukhtar Ahmed led his team to the stakeholders meeting while the national headquarters recognised state executive council and chairman of the party Mr Tanko Beji was at the head of the other team.

Mr Mukhtar Ahmed told the meeting that ” We have all reconciled our differences, we are abiding by the decision of the court which gave its ruling in favour of the Tanko Beji led executive”.

The former House of representatives member told the gathering that “It’s time for us to come together and wrestle power from the All Progressive Congress” APC.

State Chairman of the party Mr Tanko Beji before addressing his party men and women invited Mr Mukhtar Ahmed “to stand by my right hand to show that truly everything is over” and then went ahead to say that ” In PDP we are all one, everything is now over”.

He asked the leadership of the party at all levels in the state to eschew, blackmail, gossip and backbiting adding that “the APC will try to disunite us”.

Prominent members of the party in attendance at the stakeholders meeting were former Niger State Deputy Governor Dr Shem Zagbayi Nuhu, Senator Zaynab Abdulkhadir Kure, former Secretary to the state government Alhaji Ndako Kpaki among others.