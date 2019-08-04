Christopher Oji

The Chinese government has pledged to assist the Nigeria Police in training and assisting the force crime-fighting through technology.

The Chinese government made the pledge during a courtesy visit to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 (AIG) Lawal Shehu, at the Weekend. The AIG also assured the Chinese nationals in Nigeria of adequate protection of their lives and properties.

The Consular General of the People’s Republic of China who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Guan Zhongpi said the visit was to cement the relationship between the two countries.

The Deputy Consular, however, said that the Nigeria Police Force was doing its best in crime-fighting as it has left no stone unturned in ensuring adequate protection of life and property. He said the purpose of their visit was to enhance the robust relationship between the Nigeria police and the Chinese government which had come a long way. He added that there was a lot for both countries to gain collectively if they both share ideas especially on issues that has to do with security. “The purpose of our visit is to enhance partnership with Nigeria especially police relations in terms of security. We promise to cooperate with the police and share ideas on how to use technology to protect lives and property. “We welcome you to visit our country anytime and tap from our technology, crime prevention strategies, and police operations. We are willing to train your personnel anytime you need our assistance”. ,he said.

AIG Lawal, who welcomed the Chinese nationals said: ” “Today is a historic day to see you here. This is the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Lagos and Ogun State. Over time, we have had cordial relationship with the Chinese as we have about 60, 000 residing in Lagos and Ogun States.

“There are also lots of Chinese companies scattered all over and it is our duty to provide them with adequate security especially in Lagos being the commercial hub of Nigeria. No society in the world is free of crime but our responsibility is to protect lives and property of Nigerians and non Nigerians here.

” The Chinese government has really assisted the Nigeria police in training its personnel. We just returned recently from your country. I want to assure you of adequate security and I am sure you have confidence in us which is why you move freely and your business is flourishing.

“We have always had good relationship with the consular as we always come together and interact whenever we have issues of security importance

We also have other foreign nationals in Lagos and Ogun State as diplomats or business people and the police being the custodian of security will ensure that the best is provided for them.

“Your coming here indicates that we have a good relationship with you. We appreciate your coming and don’t hesitate to contact us whenever you have security-related issues as we are 24hours ready to discharge our duty,” he said.