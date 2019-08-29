Political parties in Enugu State under the auspices of Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the proactive measures his administration has taken so far to tackle the sudden security challenges in the state.

The political parties hailed Gov. Ugwuanyi for being the first among the governors of the South East zone and the entire country to commence the operation of forest guards, stressing that it was an indication that “our governor is highly determined and committed to nip in the bud the monstrous activities of these hoodlums, who are terrorizing our people, especially in the rural communities”.

In a statement by the state Chairman and Secretary of CNPP, Adonys Igwe and Chief Cesar Mbaonu, respectively, the body also lauded the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, for heeding the outcry of the people of Enugu State by redeploying the former Commissioner of Police, Mr. Suleiman Balarabe out of the state.

The group stated that the IGP’s decision has brought a huge relief to the people of Enugu State who were living in fear because of the strange security lapses that ensued during the tenure of Balarabe as police commissioner.

The parties also applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for the state government’s decision to purchase 260 security vehicles and motorcycles, including communication gadgets, among other proactive measures, aimed at enhancing community policing and protecting lives and property, stressing that it was commendable and a right step in the right direction.

“As opposition political parties in Enugu State, we wish to state that we are impressed and satisfied with the proactive measures being taken by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to tackle these recent security issues in our state. The governor has not rested since these security challenges came up.

“He has been moving from one forest to another, where these bandits and hoodlums operate from; visiting security checkpoints to charge the personnel to live up to expectations.

“This shows that he has the interest of the people at heart and is committed to their wellbeing and safety.”

Describing the security lapses as strange, the group said: “This is strange because Enugu State has been known as the most peaceful and secured place in Nigeria which the present Inspector General of Police can testify to being a one-time commissioner of police in our state.

“Before and after the general elections there were relative peace and security in the state.

“The campaigns were very peaceful, the elections were very peaceful and same after the elections.

“Shortly before the elections, some interested politicians went to Abuja and changed the then Commissioner of Police, Mr. Danmallam Mohammed and brought Balarabe, and suddenly Enugu became something else.

“The security was compromised because of laxity of the immediate past CP and we did not keep quiet until he was removed. So, we are happy he has been removed.

“We thank the Inspector-General of Police and pray that the new CP, Ahmad Abdulrahman, will restore maximum security in Enugu State,” the body said.