Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Following the persistent attacks and killing of innocent Nigerians across the country, the President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle, has charged the federal government to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country, which has lead to numerous deaths in recent years.

The CAN president said that it is unfortunate that people who are supposed to live as one people are now fighting and killing each other while government fails to address these issues.

Ayokunle stated this in Yola during a one day official visit to commissirate with and donate relief materials to the victims of the recent attacks in Adamawa State.

“Nigeria, which is a land of peace and prosperity, has now become a land where insurgency, kidnapping, herdsmen attacks and armed robbery has become the order of the day with little effort to address the issues,” he said.

Rev. Ayokule urged the federal government and all the security agencies to stop trivializing security in the country, but to end the senseless killing and destructions of lives and properties plaguing the country.

“We are tired of this unwanted and preventable killings in Nigeria, we are one people irrespective of our tribe, religion and culture.

“Nigeria must be a truly democratic country where every Nigerian will be their brother’s keeper.

“We condemn attacks on Christian communities in Adamawa State and call on the state government to ensure that Christian communities are assisted to get back to their homes.”

The CAN president particularly appealed to the government to rebuild the damaged seminary school destroyed by herdsmen in Bare village in Numan local government area.

Relief items brought by the Ayokunle for the IDPs included 60 50kg bags of Guinae corn, 100 bags of maize, 30 cartons of cooking oil, 30 cartons of food seasoning and 10 bags of rice.