Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

There has been a disagreement over the mission of a young man who was electrocuted at Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) transformer installation at Ezinifite in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

While the Ezinifite vigilance group commander according to the police, described the deceased identified as Onyenka Adennu, as a suspected cable vandal, his family from Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state said he was a mental patient.

The vigilance group’s report according to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, had it that luck ran out on the deceased as the armoured cable he was trying to steal exploded and electrocuted him instantly.

He further said in his earlier statement that, “police patrol team led by the DPO, Aguata division, SP Ayeni Oluwadare, visited the scene of the incident and rushed the victim to the General Hospital, Aguata, where he was confirmed dead on arrival by the medical doctor.

He noted: “Meanwhile, the EEDC office was contacted, the corpse photographed and deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy,” adding that investigation was ongoing to ascertain true identity of the deceased and circumstances surrounding the incident.

However, in an update later, the PPRO said a woman had identified herself as the deceased’s brother, declaring that he had mental problem.

He said: “One Mrs Eunice Mmoma from Oraifite in Ekwusigo local government, in company with Mr Emmanuel Ofor ‘m’ of Ezinifite, who claimed to be the owner of Onyoko Ministry (Church) in Ezinifite community came to Aguata Division and identified the deceased as Onyenka Adennu ‘m’ from Oraifite.

“The woman also claimed the victim was her brother and had mental problem before his death. She further stated that both of them came for a church programme on the 22/6/2019 at Ezinifite and the programme finished at about 02:00am after which the victim disappeared and all efforts to get him proved abortive.”

Meanwhile, the police image maker said effort was being made to ascertain the veracity of her claim.