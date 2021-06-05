From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Research and Planning) Mr Moses Ambakina Jitoboh has urged officers and men of Delta State Police Command to be proactive.

Jitoboh, who is also the Theatre Commander, Operation Restore peace, South-South, advised officers to be conscious of their environment at all times, and never fold their hands and allow miscreants to attack them.

His advice is coming on the heels of recent attacks on police formations in the state which left seven officers dead, one police station and a patrol van razed by hoodlums.

Speaking in Asaba during a working visit to the Command, Jitoboh assured that modalities have been put in place to improve the welfare of officers to motivate them for better performance.

Present to welcome the DIG were the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin, Isaac Akinmoyede, and the state Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali.

CP Ali in a remark extended the profound gratitude of the command to the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman Baba, who deemed it necessary to deploy personnel to the command in the face of the present predicament through Operation Restore Peace.

Ali said the men deployed have in no small way added to the security architecture of the state.