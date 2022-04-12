From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan on Tuesday tasked practising journalists on responsible journalism in the interest of the unity of the country and safe environment for them to practice.

Aruwan spoke at the Nigerian Union of Journalists Correspondents Chapel Seminar and Award ceremony them “Tackling Security Challenges: The Role of The Media”, held at popular Arewa House, Kaduna.

Aruwan, who was a practising journalist before Governor Nasir El-Rufai appointed him as his spokesman between 2015-2019 and now a commissioner in charge of the state security lamented that, a lot of media reports are slowing down the fight against security in th state and country as a whole.

For example, he cautioned seasoned journalists to put their best to work by weighing the likely outcome of their report especially when it comes to peaceful coexistence, kidnapping and safety of the kidnapped victims quickly added that, kidnappers rely on media reports to know the true identity of their victims.

According to him, “the power of the media is like two sides of the same coin. On the one hand, independent and pluralistic media provides a platform for healthy debate and sharing of opinions.

“On the other hand, media can be grossly misused and abused for the purposes of propaganda, to incite hatred, spread rumours and divisive narratives and therefore create tensions. It has become even more pervasive in recent times with technologies like the internet, social media and instant messaging.

We must engage in responsible journalism, and that is journalism which does not simply re-publish press releases, or spread random broadcasts on social media, but is truly concerned with a balanced and truthful account of events.

As members of this elite group, the media, we must ditch the divisive narratives sold for decades by desperate power mongers. We can no longer buy into denigration and dehumanization.

“We must not buy into ethno-centric politics and narrow sentiments. As far as Nigeria is concerned, they have no place in this dispensation and in this era.

“If anyone is in journalism to advance an agenda that is not for common good, then he or she has no place in journalism. Journalists must be bold, frank, fearless and take risks but they must anchor these attributes with sincerity, honesty and adhering to facts, devoid of pursuing divisive agendas which are threats to common good”, he said.

Earlier, Acting Chairman of the Correspondents Chairman, Moses Kolo said, the seminar became necessary to remind the practising journalists about their role in managing a safe community of practice as they go about their constitutional responsibility in the interest of the national unity and cohesion.

Photo: Kaduna State Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, receiving a plaque of award of excellence from the Chairman, NUJ, Kaduna Council, Asmau Halilu during the seminar